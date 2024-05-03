NOTICE OF COUNCIL CONSIDERATION OF ZONING AMENDMENT BYLAW 2986, 2024

The City of Pitt Meadows hereby gives notice that an amendment to Zoning Bylaw 2505, 2011 will be considered for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd readings by Council as part of its Council meeting on Tuesday May 14, 2024, starting at 7:00 p.m.

What is the Intent of the Bylaw?

In the fall of 2023, the Province of British Columbia passed legislation that requires local governments to allow more housing density, particularly in single-family neighbourhoods and near transit hubs and corridors. In many Pitt Meadows neighbourhoods, this new legislation will allow for up to three or four small-scale units per single-family or duplex lot, depending on lot size. Properties within 400 metres of a frequent transit stop are allowed up to six units per lot.

The intent of Zoning Amendment Bylaw 2986, 2024 is to amend the City’s Zoning Bylaw to comply with this new housing legislation.

Properties affected are shown on the map to the below.

Red: Urban Residential 3 (R-3)

Up to 3 units

Green: Urban Residential 4 (R-4)

Up to 4 units

Blue: Urban Residential 6 (R-6)

Up to 6 units

If you require further information on the bylaw or the housing legislation after reviewing the online materials, please contact:

Allison Dominelli | 604.465.2433 | adominelli@pittmeadows.ca

How Do I Get More Information?

From May 3 to May 14, 2024, copies of the respective bylaws, supporting staff reports, and other relevant information can be found by visiting City Hall or online at pittmeadows.ca/zoningandlanduseconsiderations.

How do I Watch the Meeting?

You can attend the meeting in person or view the livestream at pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings

How do I Make Comment?

Written submissions can be emailed to clerks@pittmeadows.ca. Physical letters can be sent to: Legislative Services, City of Pitt Meadows, 12007 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows, BC V3Y 2B5.

Written submissions received BEFORE 3:00 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the Council meeting will be included in the meeting agenda package for Council’s consideration. Submissions received AFTER this deadline, up until the start of the meeting, will be provided to Council on table.

As a public hearing is prohibited on this matter under section 464 of the Local Government Act, verbal comments or delegations on this matter by members of the public will not be allowed during the meeting.

All written submissions, including names and addresses, will become part of the public record in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

If you have questions regarding this process, please contact:

Kate Barchard | Corporate Officer | 604.465.2462 | kbarchard@pittmeadows.ca