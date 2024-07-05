Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on his victory at the UK General Election. The text of the letter is appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 JULY 2024

. . . . .

5 July 2024

The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer MP

Prime Minister

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Dear Prime Minister Starmer,

I extend my warmest congratulations on Labour’s strong showing at the UK General Election and your appointment as Prime Minister. Your premiership comes at a time of significant global challenges, and the British people have placed their trust in your leadership by giving you a strong mandate to guide the country through these challenging times.

Singapore and the UK are longstanding partners with ties dating back over two centuries. Our countries share a warm and deep friendship, underpinned by robust cooperation across a wide range of sectors and strong people-to-people ties. Our steadfast partnership is built on a mutual commitment to economic progress, and a shared respect for international norms and a rules-based multilateral order.

The launch of the Singapore-UK Strategic Partnership in September 2023 was one of the key milestones in our bilateral relationship. As part of this Partnership, we are looking to strengthen cooperation in areas like Artificial Intelligence, digital technology, renewable energy and sustainability. These initiatives will create new opportunities for our businesses and peoples.

Singapore values the UK’s continued engagement of the region, including as a Dialogue Partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and as fellow members of the Five Power Defence Arrangements. We can work together to advance our countries’ shared interests and address common challenges.

I wish you good health and every success, and I look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong