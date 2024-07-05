Friday, July 5

Biden’s undocumented spouses order could ‘change everything’ for some in WA

On June 18, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that grants protection to many undocumented spouses of American citizens who have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years. An estimated 12,000 spouses of American citizens in Washington and 500,000 nationally could benefit from the order, along with any of their children who aren’t U.S. citizens. Biden’s action not only protects qualifying individuals from deportation but allows them a much easier path to getting permanent legal residency. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Audrey Richardson)

Court fight tests WA’s protections for tenants threatened with eviction

When a tenant in Washington faces eviction, it’s possible they can reach a settlement agreement with their landlord that allows them to stay in their home. A state law approved in 2021 bars these agreements from forcing renters to waive certain protections – things like rights to mediation of tenant-landlord disagreements, rent repayment plans, and 14-day eviction notices. That law is now getting tested by litigation that is on the verge of landing before the state Supreme Court. Continue reading at The Washington State Standard. (Stephen Zenner)

As heat waves intensify, more public housing residents may get help with AC bills

The summer has already been a scorcher and heat alerts across the country could lead to more records broken. Public housing residents, many elderly, children or sick, are disproportionately vulnerable to heat illness, yet there’s no federal mandate to provide them air conditioning. In fact, until last month the Department of Housing and Urban Development allowed local housing agencies to subsidize tenants’ heating bills, but — with some exceptions — explicitly said they could not pay for cooling bills. Continue reading at KUOW. (AP)

