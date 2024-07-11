Submit Release
Project Boon Thanks Generous Donors for Supporting Upcoming Backpack and Grocery Distribution Events

BLOOMINGTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Boon is thrilled to express its heartfelt gratitude to several of our extraordinary donors who have made our upcoming backpack and grocery distribution events possible. With the unwavering support of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), The Rauch Family Foundation, and the Raymond Pryke Foundation, we are poised to make a significant impact in our community.

The much-anticipated Backpack, Grocery Distribution, and Health Services Event will be held on July 20th at the Bloomington Community Health Center. Thanks to our incredible donors, we will distribute over 15,000 meals and thousands of backpacks, ensuring that under-resourced families will be well-prepared for the upcoming school year.

Following this event, our 210 Corridor Backpack Distribution will continue over the following weeks, reaching school districts from Colton to San Dimas, CA. This extensive initiative aims to provide essential resources to students and their families, fostering a brighter future for our community.

"Without the support of our amazing donors, we would not be able to achieve our mission of serving those in need," said Chris Suchánek, Founder of Project Boon. "The generosity of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, IEHP, The Rauch Family Foundation, and the Raymond Pryke Foundation has been instrumental in making this event a reality. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to our cause."

For more information about our events and volunteer opportunities, please visit Project Boon’s website.

About Project Boon: Project Boon is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity, health, and educational needs in under-resourced communities. Through collaborative partnerships and community-driven initiatives, Project Boon empowers individuals and families to improve their quality of life.

