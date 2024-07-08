MLM Medical Labs Announces Hiring of VP of Business Development & Marketing - U.S. in Response to Record Growth
Theresa Heath is a seasoned commercial leader with deep industry experience and consultative expertise that she brings to MLM's global business development and marketing team.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a leading provider of comprehensive central and specialty laboratory services to the drug discovery and development industry, is thrilled to announce that record growth in demand for MLM’s services in North America has led to the creation of the new role of Vice President of Business Development & Marketing – U.S.
— Scott Houlton, CEO
MLM CEO, Scott Houlton, announced on Monday his excitement to present industry veteran, Theresa Heath, in this new VP role as leader and mentor within the U.S. business development and marketing division. Houlton commented, “To begin, Theresa has demonstrated 30+ years of passion in bringing life sciences innovations to patients, always focused on improving outcomes. Moreover, Theresa is a seasoned commercial leader with deep industry experience and consultative expertise that she brings to the global business development and marketing team, most recently shown in her success at LabConnect - and prior to that in her proven leadership as a catalyst for growth at Cerba Research.”
Heath eagerly added, “I am excited to join the talented team at MLM and look forward to helping grow the business. MLM offers a unique combination of scientific expertise, operational excellence and nimble project teams, which is evidenced by a high level of customer retention.”
Theresa now partners with Isabel Struik, MLM’s European Vice President of Business Development & Marketing to form a global duo that the organization believes will shepherd the promotion of this immensely talented team of scientists and laboratory specialists to greater heights in the drug discovery and development industry.
About MLM Medical Labs
MLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of 200+ highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 1000 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.
