MLM Medical Labs - Germany Awarded 6th Consecutive CAP Accreditation for Service Excellence

MöNCHENGLADBACH, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services, announced today it has received notice of continued accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and a leading provider of laboratory accreditation programs, for its laboratory in Mönchengladbach, Germany. The Mönchengladbach facility has been continuously CAP accredited since 2014, marking over a decade of successful accreditation.During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures to ensure strict adherence to current best practices. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.According to Dr. Stephan Voswinkel, Managing Director MLM Germany, “MLM Medical Labs is committed to delivering the highest quality, clinically actionable information and data to our clients in the clinical trials industry.” Voswinkel added, “CAP accreditation is considered to be the most rigorous choice for lab accreditation, often exceeding the standards of state and federal agencies, and we are honored to have continued to maintain this approval.”In addition to its CAP-accredited laboratory in Germany, MLM owns two accredited laboratories in the United States—one in Memphis, TN, and another in Minneapolis, MN. Both U.S. laboratories hold either CAP or CLIA accreditation, ensuring the highest standards of quality and compliance in laboratory services. These facilities further strengthen MLM’s ability to provide comprehensive laboratory solutions to clients worldwide.About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international central laboratory with locations in Europe and North America. An international team of more than 200 highly skilled and experienced employees that supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 2,000 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and has laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com About the College of American PathologistsAs the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.For more information, visit www.CAP.org

