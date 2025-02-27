MLM Medical Labs Appoints Paul Kirchgraber, MD, MBA to Board of Directors

With over 30 years experience in the industry, Dr. Kirchgraber's deep industry knowledge and leadership experience make him an outstanding addition to our Board.” — Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs

MEMPHIS, AL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLM Medical Labs (MLM), a global leader in central and specialty laboratory services for drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Kirchgraber, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.Dr. Kirchgraber brings over 30 years of leadership experience in clinical research and laboratory services. Dr. Kirchgraber previously served as CEO of Labcorp Drug Development (formerly Covance), where he played a pivotal role in advancing global clinical trial services, accelerating drug development, and implementing innovative laboratory solutions. His extensive expertise in operational strategy, regulatory compliance, and clinical trial management will be instrumental as MLM continues to expand its capabilities and global reach."I am excited to join MLM’s Board of Directors," said Dr. Kirchgraber. "MLM is uniquely positioned in the market, providing outstanding scientific expertise and industry-leading speed. Pharma and biotech companies need an international, high-quality laboratory partner like MLM, geared towards rapid study start-up and providing premium client service."Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs, expressed enthusiasm for the appointment: "Paul’s deep industry knowledge and leadership experience make him an outstanding addition to our Board. As MLM continues to grow and expand its service offerings, his insights will be vital in driving strategic initiatives and enhancing our impact in the life sciences industry."MLM is recognized for its agility, scientific expertise, and commitment to delivering high-quality laboratory solutions that support clinical and preclinical research worldwide. The addition of Dr. Kirchgraber reinforces MLM’s dedication to innovation and excellence in laboratory services for biopharmaceutical and biotech clients.About MLM Medical LabsMLM Medical Labs is an international specialty and central laboratory with dedicated, harmonized locations in Europe and North America. MLM ‘s international team of highly skilled and experienced employees supports over 300 clinical trials at any given time and has supported thousands of clinical programs over the past 25 years. MLM offers a broad range of services with an assay portfolio of over 1,500 parameters, including central lab testing, analysis of biomarkers, histology, preclinical services, assay development, kit building, and long-term sample management and storage. The company is headquartered and owns laboratories in Mönchengladbach, Germany (near Düsseldorf) and owns and operates laboratories in Memphis, TN, and Minneapolis, MN, USA.For more information, please visit www.mlm-labs.com

