Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,672 in the last 365 days.

Braidwood Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

ILLINOIS, July 5 - SPRINGFIELD -An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Braidwood Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, Will County, Kankakee County, Grundy County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.

 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting 0n Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Will County Emergency Management Agency Response Facility, 22456 Cherry Hill Road, Joliet, Illinois. The public and media may attend this meeting.

 

A packet of informational material is enclosed with this advisory. This material provides information regarding the emergency plans for the Braidwood, LaSalle, and Dresden Nuclear Power Stations. If you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans, please contact the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Public Information Officer, Kevin Sur.

 

Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise and the training opportunity.

 

       Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready Illinois

 

         IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

You just read:

Braidwood Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more