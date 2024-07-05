ILLINOIS STATE FAIR MUSEUM FOUNDATION LOOKING FOR COMMUNITY SERVANTS WITH TIES TO A COUNTY FAIR ANDIL STATE FAIR TO RECOGNIZE

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation is seeking 10 individuals to spotlight each day of the Illinois State Fair as an Illinoisan of the Day. The Illinoisan of the Day program looks to honor individuals who exemplify the qualities and characteristics associated with Illinois- integrity, dependability, sense of community and strong ethics.





Illinoisan of the Day nominees should be involved in service activities, educational projects, and /or youth programs, and have an affiliation with state and/or county fairs in Illinois. In addition, nominees must have shown their true Illinois spirit through continued volunteerism and community service.





All nominees must be a resident of Illinois, be 25 years of age or older and have performed service at a state and/or county fair in Illinois.





Illinoisan of the Day winners will receive honors on their special day during this year's Illinois State Fair, which takes place August 8 - 18.





Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting the museum foundation website at www.illinoisstatefairmuseum.org. The deadline for nomination is July 20. Illinoisan of the Day winners will be contacted by phone and announced





The Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization created on October 11, 2006. The Foundation is dedicated to preserving the rich heritage, traditions and legacy of the Illinois State Fair for future generations.