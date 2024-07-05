Oklahoma Celebrates $51 Million Investment in Tulsa Region’s Tech Hub

Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement celebrating the $51 million federal investment in Tulsa’s Tech Hub. The Tech Hub, which focuses on autonomous technologies such as drones, will make Tulsa the world’s leading destination for innovation, investment and talent in this technology and will find uses in industries spanning agriculture, defense, energy, health care, manufacturing and beyond.

“Oklahoma has a long legacy of excellence in aviation, defense and manufacturing, which makes our great state the ideal location to lead the development of the next generation of autonomous technologies,” said Governor Stitt. “The future of autonomous systems is right here in Oklahoma, and I am thrilled to see the innovations Oklahoma companies are generating as we continue to become a top 10 state.”

Led by Tulsa Innovation Labs – an initiative of the George Kaiser Family Foundation – Tulsa received a “Tech Hub” designation in October 2023 from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), recognizing northeastern Oklahoma’s potential to become globally competitive in the development of autonomous systems, such as drones. The designation also allowed the region to apply for implementation funding as part of EDA’s Tech Hubs Program, which aims to strengthen U.S. economic and national security. Through various projects and initiatives, THETA will create nearly 60,000 good jobs with wages higher than the current regional average.

“I’m grateful to organizations like Tulsa Innovation Labs, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and their partners for all their hard work to drive innovation to make Oklahoma a leader in secure autonomous systems,” Governor Stitt added. “These groups and their partners are working with us to secure our state’s economic future while simultaneously contributing to our national security and elevating Oklahoma’s international competitive standing.”

Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma Legislature submitted letters of commitment for Tulsa’s Tech Hub and Tulsa Innovation Labs as part of the application process. The state legislature committed to seeking $15 million in appropriations over a five-year period through the legislative budget process to bolster the Tech Hub’s efforts to grow our state’s autonomous systems workforce, enhance manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and support the expansion of research and development and commercialization activities.

“This investment not only strengthens our state’s economic foundation but positions the Greater Tulsa Region as a global leader alongside other great Tech Hubs across America,” said Jennifer Hankins, managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs. “We are excited to partner with the governor and state of Oklahoma to usher in the future of innovation. We look forward to the day when autonomous vehicles, drones and robotics in use worldwide – whether protecting Americans on the battlefield or delivering medicine to the Heartland’s rural communities – bear the moniker ‘Tested and Made in Tulsa, USA’.”