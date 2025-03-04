Aerospace States Association Appoints OK Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to Chair National Policy Committee

The Aerospace States Association, a non-partisan organization that works to advance aerospace and aviation in member states and throughout the nation, recently announced it has appointed Oklahoma’s Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell to Chair its National Policy Committee.

“ASA is proud to keep our organization’s bi-partisan leadership tradition with the appointment of Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell to Chair of the ASA National Policy Committee. Oklahoma leads in aviation advancement and aeronautical achievement from the heartland to the national agenda. Lt. Governor Pinnell’s expertise in policy development and his interest in the aerospace sector will bring further growth to ASA’s influence on the national aerospace agenda, and I look forward to his leadership,” said Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears of Virginia, National Chair of the ASA.

Pinnell’s appointment not only reflects Oklahoma’s place in the nation’s aerospace and defense sector, but also follows from his focus on workforce and economic development issues as Lt. Governor. ASA is the only aerospace advocacy organization promoting state-based perspectives in federal aerospace and aviation policy development.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of the National Policy Committee and advance discussions on innovative aerospace technologies, including everything from advanced air mobility to commercial space acceleration,” said Pinnell. “Oklahoma has a legacy of aerospace innovation and success dating back over a century, and I look forward to bringing our knowledge to the table. Thank you, Lt. Governor Earle-Sears, for this opportunity.”

Learn more about the ASA at http://www.aerostates.org/.