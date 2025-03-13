ACES Partner Spotlight: CymSTAR

CymSTAR is a premier provider of innovative training and simulation solutions, specializing in the design, development, and modernization of training systems for military and commercial applications. Founded in 2003, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-fidelity, cost-effective training solutions tailored to the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations. With decades of expertise in advanced simulation, CymSTAR is committed to enhancing mission readiness through cutting-edge technology and customized training solutions.

CymSTAR excels in developing advanced Integrated Multi-media Instruction (IMI) and simulation-based training systems for aircrew, maintenance personnel, and operators across various military platforms. The company’s expertise spans training system modernization, where legacy simulators are upgraded with the latest technology, as well as custom simulation solutions designed to meet diverse mission requirements. Additionally, CymSTAR specializes in advanced software development, leveraging AI-driven and data-enhanced tools to improve training effectiveness. The company’s turnkey training solutions provide comprehensive, end-to-end services, from initial development through long-term sustainment, ensuring operators are fully prepared for mission success.

Benefits of Partnering with Oklahoma ACES

“Collaborating with ACES at trade shows and industry events provides CymSTAR with significant advantages,” said Matt Jamison, Vice President, Business Development at CymSTAR. “Increased visibility among key decision-makers and industry leaders allows CymSTAR to showcase its capabilities to the right audience.

“Beyond industry events, ACES and Commerce have provided CymSTAR with essential support in several areas. ACES’s advocacy within government and industry circles strengthens CymSTAR’s relationships with policymakers and military procurement offices, positioning the company for greater success in securing defense contracts. Their market intelligence and strategic guidance have helped CymSTAR navigate industry trends, funding opportunities, and procurement pathways more effectively. Workforce development support has connected CymSTAR with skilled talent. Assistance in identifying and securing financial incentives, grants, and state-funded programs has facilitated CymSTAR’s expansion and innovation efforts. Additionally, ACES has provided regulatory and policy guidance, helping the company streamline contracting processes and maintain compliance within the defense sector. These resources have been instrumental in enabling CymSTAR to scale operations while maintaining its leadership in training and simulation technologies.”

Key Benefits of Operating in Oklahoma’s Aerospace & Defense Sector

Jamison notes that operating in Oklahoma offers CymSTAR a strategic advantage within a robust aerospace and defense ecosystem. “The state is home to a well-established network of defense contractors, suppliers, and military installations, providing numerous opportunities for collaboration and business growth. Oklahoma’s business-friendly environment, supported by competitive tax incentives, grants, and economic development initiatives, makes it an attractive location for aerospace companies,” he said. “The state’s proximity to key defense installations enhances CymSTAR’s ability to work closely with military partners. Additionally, Oklahoma boasts a strong talent pipeline, supported by aerospace-focused educational programs and workforce training initiatives, ensuring a steady supply of highly skilled professionals.”

Advice for Aerospace & Defense Companies Considering Oklahoma

“For aerospace and defense companies considering expansion, Oklahoma presents an ideal environment for growth and innovation,” said Jamison. “The state’s commitment to the aerospace industry, combined with strong government and industry partnerships, fosters an ecosystem that supports long-term success. Companies benefit from a streamlined business environment, where proactive state support helps reduce regulatory burdens and accelerate operations, as well as opportunities to collaborate with major military and industry leaders, which enhances the potential for securing defense contracts and integrating into critical national security programs.

“With access to funding, workforce development initiatives, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Oklahoma offers a cost-effective, strategically located, and innovation-driven base for aerospace and defense companies looking to establish or expand operations.”