“Main Street Day” at the Capitol to be Held May 5 

The Oklahoma Main Street Center will play host to Main Street programs from across the state Monday, May 5, for Main Street Day at the Capitol. All activities will begin at 9 a.m. on the state Capitol’s second floor. The Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, spearheads this annual event to showcase local downtowns and historic commercial districts.

“This is a day to showcase the transformative impact of Main Street revitalization efforts and to celebrate the progress happening in communities across the state,” said Buffy Skee, Oklahoma State Main Street Center Director. “Revitalized Main Streets strengthens local economies, preserve historic charm and fosters a sense of community pride. We invite everyone to explore the displays, engage with local leaders and learn about the exciting projects shaping the future of these communities and urban neighborhoods. These programs thrive because of dedicated volunteers, business owners and community members, and we are incredibly grateful for their passion and hard work.”

The Oklahoma Main Street Center will also recognize local program reinvestment milestones and announce newest additions to the program.

Since 1985, hardworking, local programs and their cities, along with the businesses and volunteers in their historic commercial districts, have generated more than $2.4 billion in total public and private reinvestment, created more than 22,300 new jobs and helped in the development of more than 9,100 new or expanded small businesses across the state.

For more information about Main Street Day at the Capitol, or to learn more about the Oklahoma Main Street Program, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit www.OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.