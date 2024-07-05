Saskatchewan's Record Job Growth Continues: Adds 7,300 New Full Time Jobs

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 5, 2024

Today's newly released numbers from Statistics Canada show strong and steady growth in Saskatchewan's economy, with 14,400 new jobs added year-over-year. 7,300 full-time jobs and 7100 part time jobs were added over June of last year. Additionally, for the second consecutive month, all-time historical highs in employment (619,100 jobs) and labour force (651,100) were achieved.

"Saskatchewan's growing at its fastest pace in more than a century with more people living and working in the province than ever before," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Investment in Saskatchewan is driving historic economic growth and job creation, which allows us to take measures to keep life affordable in Saskatchewan, while making record investments in health care, education and our communities."

The provincial unemployment rate fell in June to 5.5 per cent, the third lowest among provinces and well below the national average of 6.4 per cent.

Saskatchewan saw both an all-time historical population (aged 15 and over) high of 950,100, and an all-time historical off-reserve Indigenous population (aged 15 and over) high of 113,600.

Major year-over-year gains were reported in educational services, up 4,600, an increase of 8.9 per cent; accommodation and food services, up 3,300, an increase of 10.2 per cent; and professional, scientific and technical services up 3,300, an increase of 9.3 per cent.

Saskatchewan's major cities continue to see job growth, with Regina's employment up 5,000, an increase of 3.4 per cent, and Saskatoon's employment up 5,400, an increase of 2.7 per cent, when compared to last June.

Building on this growth, retail sales in the province surged by 8.5 per cent, totaling $2.2 billion in April 2024 (seasonally-adjusted), compared to March 2024. The province also saw month-over-month growth in building construction investments with a 9.7 per cent increase to $439 million in April 2024. Investment in building construction was the highest year-over-year growth among provinces while retail trade was the highest month-to-month growth among provinces.

