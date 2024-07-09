Submit Release
Christopher Suchánek Joins Forbes Agency Council

Chris Suchánek CEO of Firm Media

Forbes Agency Council is an exclusive community for senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

I couldn't be more thrilled about this opportunity. As a Forbes contributor, I'll have the chance to share my thoughts on agency life and innovative marketing strategies from a leadership perspective.”
— Chris Suchánek
ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Suchánek, CEO of Firm Media, a nationally recognized, award-winning marketing agency specializing in services for specialty medical practices, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for distinguished business owners and senior executives in the fields of public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising.

Chris was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a proven track record of impacting business growth metrics, along with significant personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Chris will gain access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to elevate his professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other esteemed leaders in a private forum. Additionally, Chris will have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels on Forbes.com alongside other industry experts.

