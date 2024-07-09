Christopher Suchánek Joins Forbes Agency Council
Forbes Agency Council is an exclusive community for senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
I couldn't be more thrilled about this opportunity. As a Forbes contributor, I'll have the chance to share my thoughts on agency life and innovative marketing strategies from a leadership perspective.”ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Suchánek, CEO of Firm Media, a nationally recognized, award-winning marketing agency specializing in services for specialty medical practices, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for distinguished business owners and senior executives in the fields of public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising.
— Chris Suchánek
Chris was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a proven track record of impacting business growth metrics, along with significant personal and professional achievements and honors.
As a member of the Council, Chris will gain access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to elevate his professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other esteemed leaders in a private forum. Additionally, Chris will have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels on Forbes.com alongside other industry experts.
