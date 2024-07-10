The Nation's Premier Pallet Recycler Joins the Circular Network

JR Vernon, Chief Strategy Officer, of 48forty, remarked, "Joining the Circular Network allows us to amplify our impact and further contribute to sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.” — JR Vernon

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "EcoTrax, a pioneer in sustainable supply chain solutions, is excited to announce that 48forty Solutions has become a part of the Circular Network. This initiative brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders dedicated to promoting the principles of the circular economy.

48forty Solutions, with its expansive network of over 270 facilities across North America, stands as the nation's premier pallet recycler and a top provider of sustainable supply chain services. Catering to nearly 4,000 clients across various sectors, 48forty offers high-quality products and comprehensive services, including reverse logistics, repair & reuse programs, and remanufacturing and recycling services.

"We are thrilled to welcome 48forty Solutions as a partner in the Circular Network," stated Jim Owens, President of EcoTrax. "Their commitment to sustainability and the development of a nationwide network are crucial in driving forward the principles of the circular economy and achieving zero-waste supply chains."

JR Vernon, Chief Strategy Officer, of 48forty, remarked, "Joining the Circular Network allows us to amplify our impact and further contribute to sustainable growth and environmental responsibility."

The Circular Network is committed to sharing innovative ideas, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies that enhance sustainable growth and promote environmental stewardship. The inclusion of 48forty Solutions marks a significant step forward in this collaborative effort."