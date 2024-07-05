Submit Release
Protecting Utah’s Environment: How the AG’s Office Supports Enforcement of State Environmental Quality Standards

Utah State law protects Utahns from excess pollution, unsafe conditions and more—and the Attorney General’s Office helps enforce those rules.

When it comes to preserving safe, healthy air, water and land, the Division of Environmental Quality has a big job. Most of the time, any violation of the rules is caught, noted, and remedied quickly. But when it keeps happening, that’s when the legal process starts and the AG’s office gets involved.

The process is an interesting one, and we learn more about it in our Legally Speaking conversation with Marina Thomas, Director of our Environmental Section.

Marina oversees air quality specifically, but the process is the same for water, radiation control, drinking water and hazardous waste.

Listen to the podcast here.

