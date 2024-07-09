Winning with Whiskers™ Receives Acclaim in First Month’s Launch
Fable Achievements Include Bestseller Status, Global Amazon Ranking, and 5-Star Reviews
B2B business executive and bestselling author, Dawn F. Landry, and self-publisher, Authentizity, LLC, released her second book, "Winning with Whiskers™", a Business Fable about Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others, on June 4, 2024, to great success and praise.
On the day of its release, it achieved Bestseller status in the Top Ten of Amazon's categories including:
- #1 in Books > Business & Money > Business Development & Entrepreneurship > Marketing > Industrial
- #2 in Books > Business & Money > Economics > Sustainable Business Development
- #3 in Books > Reference > Etiquette > Conversation
- #5 in Books > Reference > Etiquette > Etiquette Guides & Advice
- #7 in Books > Business & Money > Economics
Among the 32.8 million books on Amazon, "Winning with Whiskers™" ranked #11,679.
To date, it has received 5-Star Rankings from 11 readers with the following reviews:
5.0 out of 5 stars: "Insightful book and an easy read"
Reviewed in the United States on June 13, 2024 Verified Purchase
“Loved the business fable relating to our different strengths in connecting with people and how to self-reflect and maximize our abilities to connect with others.”
5.0 out of 5 stars: '"Winning with Whiskers™" is an Absolute Winner!'
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2024 Verified Purchase
“This book lays out how to best connect with clients with regards to knowing your strengths in marketing, along with your presentation style. We all have different "whiskers" that allow us to connect better with some clients than others. In this fable, we learn about the different styles in each of us that may attract a client. Learning who we are and how we can better relate to and adjust to a client's needs can make or break a deal. The exercises throughout the book help us to look deeper into ourselves and understand how we can contribute and actually be the best part of ourselves. Dawn Landry has done it again! She created a book that is an easy read with deep meaning. I highly recommend this book to anyone looking to improve and connect in a more meaningful way with existing and future clients!”
"Winning with Whiskers™" helps readers develop self-awareness, understand different personalities, and transform challenges into opportunities for growth and success. This evergreen fable is a must-read for professionals across all industry sectors and levels eager to advance their careers, expand their internal and external business connections, and enhance their workplace environments.
"Winning with Whiskers™" is published by Authentizity, LLC. It is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735354066, with group rates directly at https://www.dawnflandry.com/winning-with-whiskers.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR & PUBLISHER
Dawn F. Landry is a bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.
Landry has spent more than half of her 31-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston’s largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.
In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.
Landry also created BD Dynamics™, Empowering the Technical-Minded, a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals’ competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.
Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry’s books and the rights to "Winning with Whiskers™".
