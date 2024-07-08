ZooMontana Renews Certified Autism Center™ Status, Reaffirming Dedication to Inclusivity

The zoo, a Certified Autism Center™ since 2022, has been dedicated to fulfilling renewal requirements and improving its accessibility options.

BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to continue the commitment to welcoming autistic visitors and those with sensory needs, ZooMontana recently completed its renewal process for its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The zoo, which has held the designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards since 2022, has diligently worked to meet renewal requirements and enhance its accessibility options.

"ZooMontana is honored to be a Certified Autism Center™ because every individual deserves an inclusive and welcoming experience," says Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana. "Embracing autism certification isn't just about meeting standards; it's about ensuring that everyone, regardless of their unique needs, can enjoy and connect with the wonders of ZooMontana. It's a commitment to empathy, understanding, and the belief that diversity enriches our community."

Recently, ZooMontana completed its construction of the Foster Waterfowl Refuge, which is designated to be a natural flythrough for migrating waterfowl and complete with waterfalls, native plants, and an underwater fish viewing area. The new area is perfect for visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Myron Pincomb, chairman of IBCCES, praised ZooMontana for renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation, saying, "ZooMontana's commitment to maintaining its Certified Autism Center™ status heightens its dedication to creating an inclusive environment for all visitors. By continuing to meet and exceed our standards, the zoo demonstrates its support for the autism community and its efforts to provide a welcoming and enriching experience for everyone."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations, such as hotels, theme parks, museums and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About ZooMontana

ZooMontana is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3), AZA accredited educational organization committed to the best in animal care, conservation and wildlife education. As Montana’s only Zoological and Botanical Park, ZooMontana is dedicated to wildlife education and conservation revolving around the 45th parallel of earth. The Zoo is located at 2100 S. Shiloh Rd. in Billings, MT just off the Zoo Drive exit (443) of Interstate 90. Find the Zoo on the web at zoomontana.org and on Facebook. ZooMontana is open every day at 10am.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.