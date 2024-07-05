Update: Royalton Barracks / Missing person — located safe
VSP News Release-Incident UPDATE
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24B2003030
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Domingus
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/04/24, at approximately 2105 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 734 VT RT 14, Royalton, Vermont
MISSING PERSON:
Name: Cathy Reny
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hillsboro, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Cathy Reny has been located in central Vermont and is safe. The Vermont State Police thanks our partner agencies and members of the public for their help in locating her.
***Previous news release***
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks are assisting the Hillsboro Police Department of New Hampshire in locating Reny (74) as she was last seen on Vermont Route 14 in the Town of Royalton, Vermont.
Reny(74) is operating a 2024 Kia Forte, color grey, bearing New Hampshire Registration: 2594889.
Anyone with information about Reny's (74) whereabouts is asked to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.