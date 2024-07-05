Submit Release
Update: Royalton Barracks / Missing person — located safe

VSP News Release-Incident UPDATE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:24B2003030

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Domingus                           

STATION: Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/04/24, at approximately 2105 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 734 VT RT 14, Royalton, Vermont

 

MISSING PERSON:

 

Name: Cathy Reny

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hillsboro, New Hampshire

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

Cathy Reny has been located in central Vermont and is safe. The Vermont State Police thanks our partner agencies and members of the public for their help in locating her. 



​***Previous news release***

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks are assisting the Hillsboro Police Department of New Hampshire in locating Reny (74) as she was last seen on Vermont Route 14 in the Town of Royalton, Vermont. 

 

Reny(74) is operating a 2024 Kia Forte, color grey, bearing New Hampshire Registration: 2594889.

 

Anyone with information about Reny's (74) whereabouts is asked to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. 

 

Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

