National Day Reception

SLOVENIA, July 3 - The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Slovenia to the Council of Europe hosted a reception on 2 July to mark the National Day and the 30th anniversary of the entry into force of the European Convention on Human Rights for the Republic of Slovenia.

Ambassador Berta Mrak, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Slovenia to the Council of Europe, recalled that 33 years have passed since the Slovenian nation decided to live in an independent state based on human rights, the rule of law and mutual respect. During this time, Slovenia has made substantial progress as a nation and as a state, and has established itself as a responsible actor on the international stage. As a member of the Council of Europe, Slovenia is committed to the respect of human rights, to the execution of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and to a just society based on the rule of law. The election of Slovenian Judge Marko Bošnjak as President of the European Court of Human Rights, who took office on the same day, is therefore also a great honour for Slovenia. Ambassador wished the President a successful term of office and assured him full support.

In his speech, the President of the European Court of Human Rights, Mr Marko Bošnjak, outlined the 30-year history of relations between Slovenia and the European Court of Human Rights and highlighted the joint efforts that have contributed to strengthening the protection of human rights in Slovenia.

The reception was very well attended, with over 130 participants, including Slovenians living and working in Strasbourg and representatives of the Slovenian community in Freyming-Merlebach, as well as a number of staff from the Council of Europe Secretariat and the Court, together with ambassadors permanent representatives of the Council of Europe member and observer states. At the reception, guests were invited to taste traditional Slovenian food and wine.

Happy birthday, Slovenia!

