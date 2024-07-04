Minister Fajon: Slovenia and Brazil for closer cooperation

SLOVENIA, July 4 - "Despite the geographical distance, Slovenia and Brazil share values based on multilateralism, international law and the UN Charter. Today, the Minister and I agreed that we can elevate the cooperation between Slovenia and Brazil, a country of more than 200 million people and the world's eighth-largest economy, to a higher level. Brazil is a highly significant regional and global power, currently holding the G20 presidency. It is our most prominent economic and political partner in Latin America. The Port of Koper and the interests of the Slovenian economy offer the potential to strengthen cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, space and water management. The next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission between Slovenia and Brazil will take place in Slovenia, and I have invited my Brazilian colleagues to visit the Port of Koper with a business delegation on that occasion," said Minister Fajon on the sidelines of the meeting.

The two ministers also discussed strengthening cooperation between the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as within international organisations and multilateral initiatives. They exchanged views on Russian aggression in Ukraine, the war in Gaza, the situation in the Middle East and Latin America, as well as key global issues. "We call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages. The war, in which hunger has become the main weapon, must end," said Minister Fajon regarding the Gaza war. "On Ukraine, I told my Brazilian counterpart that Slovenia supports any peace initiative that will bring peace," she added.

The two ministers signed an air transport agreement to improve air connectivity and support the eventual establishment of scheduled air services between the two countries once conditions are met. The Minister also signed a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation, which will facilitate more frequent exchanges in the field of tourism, help establish contacts between tourism organisations and encourage investment in the tourism industry.

Minister Fajon will continue her visit at the Brazilian Congress to meet with members of the Brazil-Slovenia Friendship Group. She will also address guests at a reception organised by the Slovenian Embassy in Brazil on the occasion of Slovenia's Statehood Day. The Minister will continue her official visit with two lectures at the Rio Branco Institute and at the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI). In Sao Paulo, she will meet with members of the Chamber of Commerce Slovenia-Brazil (SLOBRAZ) and the Slovenian-Argentine Chamber of Commerce (SLOAR). Her visit will end on Saturday 6 July with a meeting with representatives of the Union of Slovenians in Brazil at the Triglav Slovenian House.