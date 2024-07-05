Publication of interview by President of Tajikistan in official media of China and article by President of China in periodical press of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On the sidelines of the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave an interview to the reporter of "Xinhua" News Agency.

During the interview, the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon gave specific and comprehensive answers to the questions of the Chinese reporter on the current state of friendship, cooperation and strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China, the goals and priorities of the "One Belt One Road" initiative in ensuring stable and steady socio-economic development of the countries, and the position of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the field of joint struggle against the threats and dangers of the modern world as well as other areas of bilateral relations.

It is worth noting that the interview of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with the Chinese journalist was widely covered by the "Xinhua" News Agency, websites and other mass media.

In the article of the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, entitled "Relations between China and Tajikistan: for the sake of a bright future", the Leader of the neighboring country gives an in-depth analysis on the development and expansion of strategic partnership relations, the high level of political dialogue, the worthy role of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in strengthening friendly and neighborly relations between Tajikistan and China, the significant contribution of the Head of State of Tajikistan to the establishment and progress of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the global initiatives of Tajikistan and the implementation of joint projects for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

"I have met with President Emomali Rahmon 15 times, and our good working relations and deep personal friendship contribute to the progress of China-Tajikistan relations," - President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping said in his article.

It should be said that the article of the Leader of the neighboring country was published on the website of the National Information Agency of Tajikistan "Khovar" and other periodicals.