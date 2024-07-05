【Expand Southeast Asia market】Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia is unveiled today (5 July)

MACAU, July 5 - 【MGTO】MGTO holds Updates Seminar in Malaysia to promote Macao as a leisure and MICE destination

An opening ceremony lifted the curtain on the Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia today (5 July). Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the event encompasses various fun interactive zones and paints a vibrant picture of the city’s dynamic and its colorful “tourism +”, highlighting the destination appeal for Malaysians as part of the promotional campaign towards Southeast Asia markets.

MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, Manoharan Periasamy, President of Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), Nigel Wong Chun Teim, Deputy President of Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), Cynthia Tan, and Chief of the Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, attended the opening ceremony for the roadshow. Representatives of the airlines and travel trade of Macao and Malaysia, delegates of the six integrated resort enterprises were also present at the occasion.

Dedication to expanding international markets

In his opening remarks, MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong pointed out that Malaysia is one of Macao’s significant visitor markets, ranking fourth among other international markets. Direct air routes between Malaysia and Macao contributes to a positive outlook of Malaysians’ growing interest in visiting Macao. MGTO will forge ahead with collaborations with Malaysian airlines, travel agencies, and online travel platforms to promote Macao travel packages and provide special offers for Malaysian travelers.

Roadshow spotlights Macao’s dazzling “tourism +”

The Experience Macao roadshow in Malaysia is staged at Blue Concourse, LG2 of Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Kuala Lumpur from 5 – 8 July. The roadshow features an MGTO information and prize redemption counter, Macao tourism products on sale, interactive virtual reality installation, Macau Grand Prix simulator and interactive photo installation for “Macao Scenery”, among other highlights. The Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao showcase the unique destination appeal of Macao and Hengqin at thoughtfully-designed booths. There are prize-giving question games, stamp collection and interactive moments to join for a chance to win special souvenirs from Macao. Daily grand lucky draws give out attractive prizes like round-trip air tickets, Macao hotel packages, entertainment and attraction tickets as well as spa packages, which are worth over 80,000 Malaysian Ringgits in total.

Celebrities’ performances inject vitality

Malaysia and Macao celebrities and singers grace the event with dazzling performances in turn. There are Malaysian artists, KOLs and music composers Danny Koo, Hael Husaini, Jeryl Lee, Zax Lee, Malaysian band Muzza & the Velvettones, Macao singers Filipe Baptista Tou, Giulianna Fellini, Houboy and Vivi. Other fascinating performances include the dance show of J&C Dancing Troupe with MAK MAK, Portuguese-speaking countries-style dances, Electro Trio String Performance, Fat Fat Chef Dance and Mark & Pinky Magic Show. Emcees play the interactive games of “Come to see Macao”, “Challenge Ruins of St. Paul’s” and “Egg Rolls Run” with spectators on stage, to bring out the destination fascination by fun.

Widen roadshow’s exposure via diverse channels

To increase the roadshow’s exposure, MGTO rolls out a series of online and offline promotions, leveraging MGTO’s accounts and celebrities’ platforms on social media, as well as channels of local TV, radio, newspaper and online media. Banner advertisements are placed outdoor and in shopping malls. In partnership with the Office, a Malaysian travel blogger with over 7 million followers brings attention to the roadshow through videos on different social media, while a Malaysian singer-songwriter produces a promotional music video featuring travel in Macao. The promotions spotlight the roadshow and destination appeal through diverse channels.

Abundant special offers attract international visitors

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has launched the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region). To attract international visitations to Macao, 250,000 gifts are rolled out including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Targeting Malaysia as a visitor market, MGTO partners with Air Macau, AirAsia, online travel platforms in Malaysia, travel agencies in Malaysia and Macao to launch different special offers. In parallel with the SAR Government’s “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, MGTO will continue to deepen cross-sector integration of “tourism +”, foster regional tourism cooperation and propel market diversification.

For more information about the mega roadshow in Malaysia, please visit the themed website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-malaysia-roadshow