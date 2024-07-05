2024 COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE SEASON INDIA BROADCASTERS ANNOUNCED
Sony Sports Network is India's official television broadcast partner, and JioCinema is the exclusive streaming partner for the 2024 of the Major League Cricket.RICHMOND, VIC, AUSTRALIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC), America’s T20 league, has announced its remaining broadcasting partners for its 2024 season. Sony Sports Network is MLC’s official television broadcast partner in India, and JioCinema will be MLC’s exclusive digital streaming partner in India for the upcoming season.
Sony Sports Network will leverage its extensive network and state-of-the-art technology to deliver live television coverage of MLC matches, ensuring fans in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal can enjoy every moment of the action from the comfort of their homes. Meanwhile, JioCinema, renowned for its robust digital infrastructure and wide-reaching platform, will provide seamless digital streaming services, making MLC matches accessible to viewers in India on various devices anytime, anywhere.
In addition, MLC has confirmed that ESPN will broadcast MLC throughout the Caribbean. MLC has also added more regional sports networks to broaden its reach across the US, with Monumental Sports Network, Bally LA, Bally Dallas, and Root Sports Northwest joining the Willow by Cricbuzz and YES Network to bring MLC into American homes.
The opening match is on Friday, July 5th, with a Championship rematch between 2023 inaugural winners MI New York and the Seattle Orcas in Morrisville, NC. It will be followed by the Texas Super Kings vs. LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, later that evening.
The MLC’s second season features an all-star lineup of announcers, including the former captain of the Indian national cricket team and great batsman Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistani legendary bowler Wasim Akram, former New Zealand and Auckland cricketer Danny Morrison, alongside Daren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Matthew Hayden, Chris Morris, Natalie Germanos, Scott Stylis, and Mike Haysmen.
Cognizant Major League Cricket’s broadcast partners are as follows:
India Television: Sony Sports Network
India Digital Streaming: JioCinema
Caribbean: ESPN
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network, Monumental Sports Network, Bally LA, Bally Dallas, Root Sports Northwest
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
Vijay Srinivasan, CEO of Cognizant Major League Cricket, said:
“These agreements mark a significant milestone for our league, ensuring our games reach fans everywhere. The Sony television broadcast deal and the extension of our JioCinema streaming deal from last year in India are monumental, reaching the passionate Indian audience and solidifying our presence in one of the world's largest markets.”
In addition to the world-class matches, fans have several ticket options to choose from, with general admission tickets starting at $30 per person. The season's excitement extends beyond the pitch, with entertainment, fireworks, free giveaways, player signings and meet-and-greets, merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and samples throughout the tournament.
Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com
For more information about Major League Cricket and to view the full schedule for the 2024 season, visit www.majorleaguecricket.com
