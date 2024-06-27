2024 COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE SEASON BROADCASTERS ANNOUNCED
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC), America’s own T20 league, has announced a landmark broadcast schedule that will see the second season air in millions of households worldwide.
Willow by Cricbuzz, the official broadcaster of MLC in the USA and Canada, offering more live streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, will air all MLC matches throughout the three-week tournament.
In a new partnership deal to increase viewership and accessibility in the US market, select MLC matches will air across multiple regional sports networks (RSNs), starting with YES Network. Each RSN will carry all regular season matches of its home MLC team to bring cricket to a wider sports market and drum up more local support within the teams’ hometowns.
MLC has also confirmed this season's international broadcast schedule for Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
The opening match is on Friday, July 5th, with a Championship rematch between 2023 inaugural winners MI New York and the Seattle Orcas in Morrisville, NC. It will be followed by the Texas Super Kings vs. LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, later that evening.
The MLC’s second season features an all-star lineup of announcers, including the former captain of the Indian national cricket team and great batsman Sunil Gavaskar, Pakistani legendary bowler Wasim Akram, former New Zealand and Auckland cricketer Danny Morrison, alongside Daren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Matthew Hayden, Chris Morris, Natalie Germanos, Scott Stylis, and Mike Haysmen.
In addition to the on-air team, MLC welcomes emerging broadcasters Nikhil Uttamchandani, Aaman Patel, and Andrew Leonard (associate cricket expert), who will announce matches throughout the season as part of MLC’s commitment to supporting the development of cricket talent in the United States.
Cognizant Major League Cricket’s broadcast partners are as follows:
● USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network and more RSNs to be announced
● Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
● Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
● Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
● Pakistan: A Sports
● Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
● UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
● India: To be announced
● Caribbean: To be announced
Vijay Srinivasan, CEO of Cognizant Major League Cricket, said:
"Cognizant Major League Cricket features the finest cricketers from around the world and is arguably one of the best T20 Leagues, even though we're only entering our second season.
Our broadcast partners will air MLC live to millions of fans worldwide, with Willow by Cricbuzz and multiple Regional Sports Networks providing Americans with prime-time matches. This will build on the game's growing popularity in the US, which began with our inaugural season and the T20 World Cup.
“Bringing the game to existing and new fans, with expert commentary from experienced voices and emerging talent, is what truly makes this sport great. We are excited to kick off the second season and entertain fans globally with the world’s best cricket on American soil."
In addition to the world-class matches, fans have several ticket options to choose from, with general admission tickets starting at $30 per person. The season's excitement extends beyond the pitch, with entertainment, fireworks, free giveaways, player signings and meet-and-greets, merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and samples throughout the tournament.
Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com
For more information about Major League Cricket and to view the full schedule for the 2024 season, visit www.majorleaguecricket.com
About Willow by Cricbuzz
Willow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow by Cricbuzz combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.
Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow by Cricbuzz provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming, interactive scorecards, and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.
Willow by Cricbuzz’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Optimum, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.
Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.
About Cricbuzz
Cricbuzz is the global leader in cricket content, accessible across the web, iOS, and Android platforms on mobile and connected TV. Offering 360-degree comprehensive cricket coverage, Cricbuzz delivers ball-by-ball text commentary, compelling video analysis by the best cricket experts worldwide, timely news, match reports, editorials, statistics, rankings, and live match streaming in several regions. With over 125 million monthly active users globally and more than 495 million downloads as of January 2024, Cricbuzz is the largest single sport app in the world.
