LEXUS BECOMES AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER OF COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is thrilled to announce that luxury automotive brand Lexus has become the Automotive Partner for the league's highly anticipated second season.
"We are excited to welcome Lexus as the Automotive Partner of Major League Cricket," said Vijay Srinivasan, CEO of MLC. "Their reputation for unparalleled luxury and commitment to their customers aligns perfectly with our vision for the league. Together, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to cricket fans across the nation."
Under the new agreement, Lexus will be integrated into on-field and broadcast content throughout the season. The brand will also be featured in fan communications and MLC digital platforms. This is the first time Lexus and MLC have partnered together.
“Partnering with Major League Cricket offers Lexus the opportunity to reach a new diverse fanbase with a brand that shares an unwavering commitment to performance, customer experience, and their fans,” said David Telfer, Head of Lexus Advertising & Media. “We’re committed to growing with MLC during its second season to elevate the presence of the U.S. team and engage with new fans.”
MLC kicks off its second season on Friday, July 5. Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available online through the Official Cognizant Major League Cricket website. In addition to the world-class matches, fans have several ticket options to choose from, with general admission tickets starting at $30 per person. The season's excitement extends beyond the pitch, with entertainment, fireworks, free giveaways, player signings and meet-and-greets, merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and samples throughout the tournament.
Fans nationwide are encouraged to act fast and secure tickets at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com.
ENDS.
ABOUT COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET
Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States.
Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, MLC showcases superstar players from around the globe, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America. MLC's transformative first season occurred in the summer of 2023 and featured six teams: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and the Washington Freedom.
ABOUT LEXUS
Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.
Morgan Randolph
Morgan Randolph
Major League Cricket
morgan.randolph@kojo.co
