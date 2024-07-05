Wheeler Road in Brandon - Update

**Roadway is open**

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Brandon Police are advising that Wheeler Rd is CLOSED in the area of Richmond Rd due to a Road Issue.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.