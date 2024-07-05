Submit Release
Wheeler Road in Brandon - Update

**Roadway is open**

 

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Brandon Police are advising that Wheeler Rd is CLOSED in the area of Richmond Rd due to a Road Issue. 

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

