Wheeler Road in Brandon - Update
**Roadway is open**
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Brandon Police are advising that Wheeler Rd is CLOSED in the area of Richmond Rd due to a Road Issue.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.