OSCE Facilitates Knowledge Exchange on Police Reform and ILP Implementation

SARAJEVO, 5 July 2024 - A consistent application of intelligence-led policing (ILP) will ensure effective combat against serious crimes, concluded the meeting between representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the OSCE Mission to BiH. Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, with support from the OSCE Program Office in Dushanbe, met today with the representatives of the OSCE Mission and Police Administration of the Ministry of Interior of Canton Sarajevo, as part of their five-day study visit to the law enforcement agencies in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Miroslav Milojević, Police Affairs Adviser at the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, emphasized that the OSCE Program Office in Dushanbe, within its mandate, supports the efforts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in carrying out a comprehensive ongoing police reform to transform police services of the Republic of Tajikistan from traditional militia to modern police services. The reform will emphasize on community policing and intelligence-led policing. "The Tajik delegation will observe and learn from the challenges and practical solutions applied by Bosnia and Herzegovina law enforcement agencies to overcome these issues in the field of police reform," said Milojević.

Representatives of the OSCE Mission to BiH highlighted the importance of increasing awareness of ILP principles, requirements, and benefits, promoting the use of ILP for criminal-intelligence processes and police operations in addressing serious crime and threats to security.

“Through a series of meetings, we presented our experiences and achievements in the implementation of ILP with 16 law enforcement agencies and institutions throughout all jurisdictions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We also facilitated discussions among criminal-intelligence professionals and demonstrated the capacity building through donated hardware and analytical software and training provided through generous donor support from Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, and Türkiye,” said Đorđe Đogović, Project Manager at the OSCE Mission to BiH.

This collaboration underscores the critical importance of international partnerships in enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement strategies.