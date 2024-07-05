05 July 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

On July 4, 2024, a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in Astana, which was held with the participation of members of the delegations of the two countries.

Hero-Arkadag proceeded to the «Akorda» Palace. Here the distinguished guest was warmly and cordially greeted by the head of the neighboring state. The meeting was preceded by traditional joint photography against the backdrop of the National Flags of the two countries.

Once again warmly welcoming the National Leader of the Turkmen people and thanking him for accepting the invitation to visit Astana, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted that this visit of the Hero-Arkadag and his participation in the SCO Summit is an important step towards the further development of interstate relations.

Having noted the high level of interstate dialogue, the leader of a friendly country conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Stressing that the basis of bilateral cooperation is the centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness and brotherhood, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the readiness of the Republic of Kazakhstan to build up multifaceted interaction with Turkmenistan.

Thanking for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and take part in the SCO Summit as an honorary guest, as well as for the warm welcome provided, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that relations between our countries are steadily developing in an upward direction.

Confidence was expressed that the current Summit and the decisions taken at it, as well as the results of the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the SCO, will contribute to strengthening constructive interstate interaction and filling it with new content.

Stressing that the trustful dialogue at the highest level gives the traditional Turkmen-Kazakh partnership a systematic character, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty also conveyed cordial greetings and good wishes from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Continuing the meeting, an interested discussion took place on a wide range of issues of cooperation, during which its key areas were specified taking into account modern realities, existing potential and plans for the future.

As emphasized, our countries successfully and effectively interact both in a bilateral format and within the framework of authoritative international organizations, where they provide each other with mutual support.

As for the Turkmen-Kazakh partnership, the trade and economic sphere was identified as one of its priority areas. A significant role in this is given to the work of joint structures - the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council.

The strategic vector of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation is the transport, communications and logistics sectors. Here, one of the concrete results is the construction of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway.

The prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, where solid partnership experience has been accumulated, were also the subject of an interested discussion. An example of this is the transnational gas pipeline through which «blue fuel» is supplied from Turkmenistan to China.

The importance of deepening bilateral humanitarian, including scientific and educational contacts and continuing the practice of organizing joint events, in particular creative events, were emphasized.

Expressing confidence that traditionally friendly, fruitful interstate relations, based on mutual goodwill, will continue to develop dynamically in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation for the common good, Hero-Arkadag and the President of Kazakhstan exchanged best wishes to each other and the fraternal peoples of both countries.

Having completed the program of his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proceeded to the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana, from where he departed for homeland.