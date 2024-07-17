Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,184 in the last 365 days.

SWiM PAY Announce Better International Money Transfers for Businesses

Start Now with SwiM PAY

Start Now with SwiM PAY

swim_pay_logo

SWiM PAY - Instant Global FX Payments

SWiM PAY, a leading provider of digital payment solutions, has announced the launch of their new platform that aims to simplify international money transfers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWiM PAY, a leading provider of instant global digital payment solutions, has announced the launch of their new platform that aims to simplify and streamline international money transfers for businesses. With the ever-growing global market, sending money or making foreign exchange payments across borders has become a crucial aspect of business operations. However, the process has often been time consuming, complicated and costly, causing frustration for many businesses. SWiM PAY's innovative platform is set to change that.

The bespoke, multi-currency e-commerce platform offered by SWiM PAY is designed to empower businesses to instantly transfer money overseas at competitive rates with ease. This platform supports B2B markets globally, making it a game-changer for businesses of all sizes. With SWiM PAY, businesses can now instantly send and receive payments in 49 different currencies, without the hassle of dealing with delays, multiple banks or high transaction fees.

According to the COO of SWiM PAY, Allan Barker, "We understand the challenges that businesses face when it comes to international money transfers. That's why we have developed a platform that not only simplifies the process but also offers competitive rates. Our goal is to support businesses in their global expansion by providing them with a seamless and cost-effective solution for their FX payment needs."

SWiM PAY's platform also offers real-time tracking and reporting, giving businesses complete visibility and control over their international transactions. This feature is especially beneficial for businesses that deal with multiple currencies and need to keep track of their cash flow. With SWiM PAY, businesses can now focus on growing their global presence without worrying about the complexities and costs of international money transfers.

SWiM PAY's new platform is set to revolutionize the way businesses transfer money overseas. Providing instant global payments, competitive rates, multi-currency support, and user-friendly interface, SWiM PAY is the ideal solution for businesses looking to expand their global reach. To learn more about SWiM PAY and their services, please visit their website at https://www.swimpay.com.

Getting Started with SWiM PAY

Ready to unlock your payment potential and experience the benefits of instant global payments and higher business payment limits? Getting started with SWiM PAY is quick and easy. Simply visit their website at https://login.swimpay.com to learn more about their services and sign up for an account.

Allan Barker
SWiM PAY PTY LTD
+61 407 825 696
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

SWiM PAY Announce Better International Money Transfers for Businesses

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more