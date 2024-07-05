ProHance Onboards Piyush Gupta as SVP - Research & Innovation
ProHance welcomes Piyush Gupta as SVP of Research & Innovation, bringing 25+ years of expertise from top tech firms to drive the company's product strategyBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance announces the appointment of Piyush Gupta as the Senior Vice President of Research & Innovation. With over 25 years of extensive experience in Research & Innovation, Software Architecture, Platform Engineering, and Digital Transformation, Piyush brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.
Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance, commented, "We welcome Piyush to our leadership team. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be instrumental in advancing our product strategy and delivering exceptional value to our clients."
Piyush has contributed to leading organizations such as STMicroelectronics, GE Healthcare, IDS, Walmart Labs, Optum, and Tata AIA Life Insurance. A technologist, innovator, and inventor, Piyush is renowned for his ability to foster an innovation mindset across organizations and lead cross-functional teams to deliver visionary projects.
Holding a Master’s degree in Computer Applications, Piyush combines his technical prowess with a passion for reading, gaming, and chess. In his new role, Piyush will work closely with the development team to drive ProHance's product strategy, ensuring the company continues to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions to its clients.
"I am excited to join ProHance and contribute to its innovative journey. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive forward-thinking strategies and impactful solutions," said Piyush Gupta.
About ProHance: ProHance is a leading provider of innovative tools and capabilities for businesses. With a focus on elevating productivity, enforcing compliance, and amplifying customer satisfaction, ProHance's suite of tools and capabilities is designed to empower organizations to achieve their goals and succeed in today's dynamic business landscape. ProHance is committed to providing exceptional service and solutions to its clients and helping them drive towards strategic success.
