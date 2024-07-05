Derby Barracks / DUI #2 / Possession of Cocaine / DLS
CASE#:24A5003422
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2024 @ 2319
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Matthew Manning
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers were patrolling in the area on VT Route 58 in the Town of Irasburg, VT when they observed a motor vehicle operating erratically. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Matthew Manning (44) of N Troy, VT. Manning displayed indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Investigations also revealed Manning had a criminally suspended driver’s license. During a search incident to arrest Manning was found to be in possession of cocaine. Manning was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Manning was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for violating his conditions set by Probation and Parole.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2024 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
