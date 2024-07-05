Derby Barracks / DUI #2 / Possession of Cocaine / DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A5003422

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2024 @ 2319

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of Cocaine, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Matthew Manning

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers were patrolling in the area on VT Route 58 in the Town of Irasburg, VT when they observed a motor vehicle operating erratically. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Matthew Manning (44) of N Troy, VT. Manning displayed indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Investigations also revealed Manning had a criminally suspended driver’s license. During a search incident to arrest Manning was found to be in possession of cocaine. Manning was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Manning was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for violating his conditions set by Probation and Parole.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/27/2024 @ 0830 Hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov