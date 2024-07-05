MPD Arrests Woman for Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a woman has been arrested for a Robbery (Force and Violence) that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, at approximately 8:04 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northeast. One of the suspects asked the victim for money which she gave to the suspect. The suspect then attempted to sell the victim a cell phone. Both suspects assaulted the victim, took money from the victim and fled the scene.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Latanya Daqueshia Tinsley, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24102048