Berlin Barracks/DUI#3/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A3004308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Alex Comtois                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 7/4/2024 2213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4102 VT Route 14, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI#3, Driving While License Suspended-Criminal

 

ACCUSED: Philip Hemenway                                              

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an incident which was first reported as a family fight. Responding Troopers located Philip Hemenway, 30 of Williamstown, VT, on scene. Hemenway was showing signs of impairment and had operated a motor vehicle. Additionally, Hemenway's privilege to operate was criminally suspended. Hemenway was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/17/2024 0830           

COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

