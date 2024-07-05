Berlin Barracks/DUI#3/DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3004308
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Alex Comtois
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/4/2024 2213 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4102 VT Route 14, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI#3, Driving While License Suspended-Criminal
ACCUSED: Philip Hemenway
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an incident which was first reported as a family fight. Responding Troopers located Philip Hemenway, 30 of Williamstown, VT, on scene. Hemenway was showing signs of impairment and had operated a motor vehicle. Additionally, Hemenway's privilege to operate was criminally suspended. Hemenway was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/17/2024 0830
COURT: Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix
Patrol Commander
Troop A – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191