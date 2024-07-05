Naruto Fans Assemble to Customize 'Sage Mode Bags' with Original Patches from 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Merchandise

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction at anime park "Nijigen no Mori" (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has announced the launch of limited-edition patches to be made available for guests purchasing Premium Tickets. In addition to the Regular Admission Tickets which allow visitors to participate in the "Ten no Maki" and "Chi no Maki" ninja missions, Premium Ticket holders, who have access to the two standard mission plus a choice of one special mission and a limited-edition "Sage Mode Bag", will now be able to purchase original patches with which they can decorate their Sage Mode Bags.

The Sage Mode Bag is a fan-favorite Nijigen no Mori original item based on the large scroll that Naruto holds when in "Sage Mode". A total of five decorative patches are being launched from July 6th, including that of the Konoha Village Symbol and the Akatsuki Red Cloud, allowing Naruto fans and ninjas-in-training to customize their bags to their liking.

■Summary: Original Patches

Sales Launch: Saturday, July 6th, 2024

Business Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last Entry 8:00 p.m.)

Purchase: Guests who have purchased Premium Tickets or All-Inclusive Tickets are eligible to purchase the original patches.

※Premium Tickets also include entry to "Ten no Maki" (ninja maze), "Chi no Maki" (photo spot stamp rally), and a choice of one special mission.

※All-Inclusive Tickets also include entry to "Ten no Maki" (ninja maze), "Chi no Maki" (photo spot stamp rally), "Chi no Maki ~Gaiden~", Akatsuki Hide and Seek, and Akatsuki Festival.

Price: 1,000 yen each (tax included). Five total designs.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ