Spatial Creation for Everyone - Kivicube Launches on Apple Vision Pro

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kivisense , a leader in digital solutions for e-commerce and marketing with a specialty in AI and AR, has just announced the exciting launch of its popular XR creation platform, Kivicube , on the Apple Vision Pro App Store . This significant milestone marks a major step forward in no-code/low-code AR development, making spatial content creation on Apple Vision Pro accessible to a wider range of creators.Effortlessly WebXR Creation and Immersive ExperienceWith Kivicube now available on Vision Pro, users can easily search for and download the app to unlock a world of creative possibilities. The platform's intuitive interface empowers users with no prior coding experience to create and experience immersive AR scenes directly on their Apple Vision Pro headset, currently offered in English & Chinese, with a multi-language international version coming soon.Seamless 3D Integration in Real EnvironmentsThe Kivicube app on Apple Vision Pro features a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, allowing users to seamlessly place 3D models within real-world environments, animations, and view intricate details in stunning 720-degree views. This intuitive approach makes Kivicube a powerful tool for anyone looking to bring their creative visions to life in AR.Empowering Businesses Across IndustriesKivicube's versatility extends to numerous sectors, including retail, e-commerce, art, tourism, gaming, healthcare, and education. This empowers businesses and creators to quickly and effortlessly integrate with Apple Vision Pro, unlocking the vast potential of the spatial computing market and attracting a new wave of users."Kivicube is revolutionizing the way people create XR experiences," said Steven Zhang, the founder of Kivisense. "Our low-code/no-code approach empowers anyone to bring their ideas to life on Apple Vision Pro, regardless of their coding expertise. With Kivicube's launch on Apple Vision Pro, we're excited to make this technology even more accessible and propel the future of spatial computing."Join the WebXR Creation NowDownload the Kivicube Vision Pro app from the Apple Vision Pro App Store today and embark on a journey into the future of spatial computing. Don your Apple Vision Pro headset and join Kivisense in shaping the next chapter of immersive experiences.About KivisenseKivisense is a MarTech company that leverages AI to develop innovative WebAR solutions for e-commerce and digital marketing. Their solutions, powered by a proprietary AI core, cover various aspects of new retail, including content creation, social media integration, e-commerce optimization, and data analysis. Through the power of AI and AR, Kivisense creates value beyond reality for brands. Their Kivi-CMS platform manages all channels, with a strong emphasis on 3D and AR experiences, including AI-driven virtual try-on, virtual stores, CGI, hologram ads, and more.For press inquiries, please contact:Email: info@kivisense.com

