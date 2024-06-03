Kivisense Showcases Innovative AR & AI ConsumerTech Solutions at BEYOND Expo in Macao
Kivisense went BEYOND at the BEYOND Expo in Macao! Let's redefine #ConsumerTech together! 🚀MACAO, CHINA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kivisense had the honor of being invited to the 4th BEYOND Expo in Macao from May 22nd to 25th. As one of Asia's largest international technology expos, this year's event focused on consumer tech, climate tech, and healthcare, gathering over 1,000 global technology companies, including industry giants like Microsoft, Nvidia, Sony, Huawei, Alibaba, and CATL.
A Rising Star in Consumer Tech
Kivisense, a promising startup in consumer tech, showcased its AR & AI-powered solutions for e-commerce and digital marketing at a complimentary booth. This opportunity allowed us to engage with industry peers and discuss the latest trends in consumer tech.
Exhibition Highlights:
● Innovative AR Try-On: Kivisense's AR and AI-powered solutions for e-commerce and digital marketing were on display, with visitors experiencing firsthand Kivisense's innovative AR Try-On technology. This technology addresses a key challenge in online shopping by enabling virtual product try-on across categories.
● Personalized Digital Marketing Solutions: Utilizing AI algorithms, Kivisense presented our personalized digital marketing model, designed to help brands achieve targeted digital transformation. This model supports the AR ecosystem from creation to monetization, driving substantial growth in GMV.
● Industry Engagement: Our booth was a hub of activity, with industry participants and customers engaging in product discussions and exploring the latest technologies and practices.
About Kivisense
Kivisense is a MarTech company that leverages AI to develop innovative WebAR solutions for e-commerce and digital marketing. Their solutions, powered by a proprietary AI core, cover various aspects of new retail, including content creation, social media integration, e-commerce optimization, and data analysis. Through the power of AI and AR, Kivisense creates value beyond reality for brands. Their Kivi-CMS platform manages all channels, with a strong emphasis on 3D and AR experiences, including AI-driven virtual try-on, virtual stores, CGI, hologram ads, and more.
