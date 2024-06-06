Kivisense Virtual Try-On Shoes APP Now on Shopify App Store
Kivisense Unveils AR Try-On App for Shopify, Transforming Online Shoe Shopping Engagement with Virtual Try-On in Real TimePARIS, FRANCE, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kivisense, a leader in AI-powered AR innovation, announces the launch of Kivisense Virtual Try-On Shoes, an advanced AR app now available on the Shopify App Store. This app enables online customers to virtually try on footwear in real-time, enhancing the shopping experience and promoting customer satisfaction.
"Kivisense Virtual Try-On Shoes offers Shopify shoe stores a superior customer experience," says Steven Zhang, CEO of Kivisense. "By allowing customers to virtually try on shoes before purchasing, we aim to reduce returns, increase conversions, and support business growth."
Enhancing Sales and Customer Confidence with AR
Effortless Integration: The app integrates seamlessly across devices, browsers, and themes, allowing stores to set up quickly.
Unlimited AR Scans: The feature allows for unlimited virtual try-on sessions, which can help foster customer confidence.
Hyper-Realistic 3D Modeling: Shoes are presented in stunning detail with accurate textures and reflections.
Precise Fit with Real-Time Response: Instant motion tracking ensures accurate fitting, providing an exceptional virtual try-on experience.
Effortless Product Updates: Stores can easily upload and update footwear through a user-friendly SaaS platform, keeping inventory fresh and engaging.
A free trial of the Essential Plan is available. The Commercial Plan, offering advanced features, is currently available for $99/month (reduced from $299).
Kivisense Virtual Try-On Shoes represents a significant advancement for Shopify shoe vendors. With its simple integration, hyper-realistic 3D modeling, and precise fitting, this app is an essential tool for enhancing online stores and driving sales.
Step into the Future of Shoe Sales
Visit the Shopify App Store to explore the free Essential Plan or take advantage of the special Commercial Plan offer.
