Dr. Michael Levittan, Top Psychotherapist, Reveals the Key Causes and Solutions to Bullying

Dr. Michael Levittan breaks down how to understand the various ways bullying works and how to stop it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Levittan, a psychotherapist and family expert, states that bullying is the use of force, aggression, or coercion to threaten, dominate, intimidate, or tease and humiliate another person. There may be physical contact or the use of words and gestures. Bullying behavior is usually repeated and can become habitual. An essential feature of bullying is the imbalance of power: there may be an initial imbalance or an actual aim of the bully to gain power over another.



DR. LEVITTAN BREAKS DOWN THE VARIOUS TYPES OF BULLYING:



1) VERBAL BULLY: Perpetrators use words to hurt, humiliate, or frighten

another person, including insults, name-calling, teasing, and threats.

2) PHYSICAL BULLY: Action-oriented perpetrators who employ physical

violence, threats, and taking or damaging property.

3) IMPULSIVE BULLY: Perpetrators are more spontaneous, act randomly,

usually act alone, and have great difficulty restraining themselves.

4) IMITATIVE BULLY: Perpetrators follow actions of another bully and

are largely influenced by the leaders of their peer group.

5) NARCISSISTIC BULLY: Perpetrators have need to feel omnipotent,

lack empathy for others, possess a faux self-esteem, and have little anxiety

about consequences.

6) SADISTIC BULLY: Perpetrators gain enjoyment from inflicting pain on

others and lack empathy.

7) STRESSED-OUT BULLY: Perpetrators are overwhelmed with stress,

change, confusion, and lash out at others, often with regret after the act.

8) AUTHORITARIAN BULLY: CEO, boss, supervisor, manager, police

officer, institutional leader abuses their power in order to harass, exclude,

demean, terminate, threaten a person in a subordinate position.

9) SUBORDINATE BULLY: Perpetrator abuses “upward” (employee,

client, patient, student, customer, etc.).

10) SERIAL BULLY: Perpetrator repeatedly intimidates or harasses one

victim after another.

11) REGULATION BULLY: Perpetrator forces victim to comply with laws

or policies, regardless of their appropriateness or applicability.

12) LEGAL BULLY: Perpetrator uses legal actions to control or punish a

person or group.



DR. LEVITTAN EXPLAINS THE EFFECTIVE RESPONSES TO BULLYING:



1) KNOW YOURSELF: Gain and maintain awareness of your feelings,

thoughts, needs, and boundaries in relation to the bully.

2) DO NOT TAKE IT PERSONALLY: Bullies are human beings with

problems of low self-esteem and deep insecurities; they seek out targets

that are weak or strong – it could be anyone; they seek to project their

problems onto others.

3) PRACTICE ASSERTIVE BEHAVIOR: Learn about assertiveness and

reach out to a friend or mentor for practice and support.

4) RESPOND WITH EMOTIONAL NEUTRALITY AT FIRST: Bullies

seek to compensate for their insecurity and fear by gaining a “one-up”

advantage; therefore, do not show them your insecurity or fear.

5) MAINTAIN A CONFIDENT POSTURE AND EYE CONTACT: You

will feel better about yourself and communicate to the bully that they are

not affecting you as they would want to.

6) SPEAK IN A CALM, CLEAR, FIRM VOICE: You will feel more in-

charge and communicate that assuredness to the bully.

7) ASSERTIVELY STATE WHAT YOU NEED: You will be keeping the

focus on your “agenda” and not the bully’s actions.

8) ASSERTIVELY STATE WHAT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE: You will

be communicating your boundaries in a clear and concise manner.

9) DO NOT AVOID THE BULLY: If you are in the same area as the

bully, then greet him or her first and maintain eye contact.

10) CONTINUALLY ASSESS FOR DANGEROUSNESS: If physical

violence is a possibility, then protect yourself and others by immediately

going for help.

What makes bullying particularly awful to endure is that the victim is trapped at the mercy of the bully’s power. This makes bullying a sadistic action to perpetrate on others, concludes Dr. Levittan.

Dr. Levittan is an expert in psychology, specializing in a range of critical issues from his practice in the greater Los Angeles area. His areas of expertise include Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Parenting, Child Custody, Couples Counseling, Group Therapy, and Anger Management.

Dr. Levittan approaches his role as a psychotherapist with profound honor and privilege, guiding individuals with humility, seriousness, and enthusiasm. Known for his approachability and open-mindedness, he builds connections based on trust and honesty, collaborating to overcome challenges. He emphasizes personal growth by nurturing the positive aspects of patients' minds and behaviors.

For more information about Dr. Michael Levittan and his practice, visit https://www.michaellevittan.com/