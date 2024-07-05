Solomon Airlines Reconnect Espiritu Santo with Direct Flights from Brisbane

International air services were re-connected to Santo today. The resumption of services is a badly needed shot in the arm for the tourism industry who are looking forward to getting back to business.

“We know we live in a magnificent place, and we are excited to again be able to share it with visitors. Without this commitment to maintaining air services economic growth for the Northern Islands would be difficult. We are looking forward to working together to make this service sustainable,” said Rayman Leung, Chairman of the Espiritu Santo Tourism Association.

“The Vanuatu Tourism Office has supported this initial launch with an investment value of over 1.2 million vatu for a social media campaign across Southeast Queensland so far reaching over 1.3 million people. The Santo tourism industry have also been very active getting the message out to generate business as soon as possible. The VTO have also received a positive response to the recommencement of the flights from our international trade partners who are looking forward to working through the opportunities to promote the service,’ said CEO of the Vanuatu Tourism Office Ms Adela Issachar Aru. “In addition to the campaign there will be signage in Brisbane airport promoting Santo.”

“We look forward to working with Solomons Airlines, the industry, and government on a marketing plan. We will all need to work together to make the route a success. It is important for all of Santo, not just tourism,” she said. “The resumption of domestic flights also remains critical in the success of this service.”

The direct flight to Santo departs every Thursday from Brisbane and travels back via Port Vila.

Bookings can be made at www.flysolomons.com. The service also provides excellent opportunities for the export of cargo and simple travel for residents.