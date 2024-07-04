Participation in the “SCO Plus” Meeting

TAJIKISTAN, July 4 - On July 4, 2024, in Astana, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the “SCO Plus” Meeting on the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving for Sustainable Peace and Development".

In his speech, the Head of our state noted that the SCO has become an influential international structure playing a significant role in world politics. It was emphasized that the Organization makes a practical contribution to maintaining stability and security in the region of its responsibility, to the development of the global economy, and to expanding the dialogue of cultures and civilizations.

Esteemed Emomali Rahmon presented Tajikistan's vision on the issue of further expanding multilateral cooperation with observer states, SCO dialogue partner states and partner international organizations.

The Head of State, emphasizing the progressive growth of Tajikistan's trade turnover with the countries of the "SCO family", proposed to begin implementing specific joint projects involving the potential of observer states and partners in the field of high technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, agriculture, as well as investment cooperation. The need for active involvement of observer states and dialogue partners in the activities of the SCO Business Council and the SCO Interbank Consortium was also noted.

The Leader of the Nation called for more effective use of the potential for cooperation in the transport and energy sectors, inviting the countries of the "SCO family" to join the Agreement on the creation of favorable conditions for international road transport signed in Dushanbe in 2014.

Noting the large reserves of hydropower resources of Tajikistan, the Head of State declared his readiness for substantive cooperation with SCO partners on their joint development.

The President of the country advocated for increasing joint efforts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere and called for the engagement of the "SCO family" countries in the events of the "SCO cultural and tourist capital" project launched two years ago within the framework of the Organization.

A special place in the speech of the Leader of the Nation was given to issues of multilateral cooperation in the field of countering new challenges and threats to security. The need to continue the practice of inviting observers and dialogue partners to anti-terrorist exercises and anti-drug operations conducted under the auspices of the SCO was emphasized.

In conclusion, Honorable Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the meeting in the "SCO Plus" format will become a useful platform for bringing multilateral cooperation of the "SCO family" states to a new level of development in accordance with the requirements of the time.