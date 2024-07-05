St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4005159
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/04/24, 1539 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bugbee Crossing Rd, Burke, VT
VIOLATION: 1at Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Raven Burrington
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
AGE:
STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date time, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Bugbee Crossing Rd, in Burke. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Burrington threatened to assault a household member with a knife and then left the residence. She was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Burrington was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. She was subsequently held on $500 bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. Burrington is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 07/05/24, at 1230 hours.
COURT DATE / TIME: 07/05/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time