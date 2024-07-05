St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005159

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/04/24, 1539 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bugbee Crossing Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: 1at Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Raven Burrington

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

AGE:

STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date time, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Bugbee Crossing Rd, in Burke. Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Burrington threatened to assault a household member with a knife and then left the residence. She was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Burrington was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. She was subsequently held on $500 bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. Burrington is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 07/05/24, at 1230 hours.

COURT DATE / TIME: 07/05/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time