Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,203 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  24A4005159

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jason Danielsen   

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  07/04/24, 1539 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Bugbee Crossing Rd, Burke, VT

VIOLATION: 1at Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Raven Burrington

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Burke, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

AGE:

STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date time, State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Bugbee Crossing Rd, in Burke.  Upon arrival, Troopers learned that Burrington threatened to assault a household member with a knife and then left the residence.  She was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.   Burrington was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing.  She was subsequently held on $500 bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.  Burrington is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 07/05/24, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT DATE / TIME: 07/05/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  $500

MUG SHOT:  Yes

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more