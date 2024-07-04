Derby Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003428

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/4/24 at approximately 1045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East ST. Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON 7/4/24, at approximately 1045 hours, the State Police received a report of vandalism at the St. Theresa Church in Orleans Village. Troopers responded to the scene and observed multiple broken windows and other damage. Troopers conducted an investigation and collected multiple pieces of evidence. This vandalism occurred sometime between 2000 hours on 7/3/24 and 1000 hours on 7/4/24. The State Police requests any member of the public with information about this incident to come forward and contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be left anonymously online at the Vermont State Police webpage.