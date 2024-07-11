Dr. Joshua Quinones of Modern Heart and Vascular speaks on Great Day Houston

Dr. Joshua Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist on Great Day Houston Dr. Joshua Quinones, Pediatric Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joshua Quinones recently spoke with Deborah Duncan about Cardiac Arrest in children on Great Day Houston.Dr. Joshua Quinones, a leading Pediatric Cardiologist with Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, recently appeared on Great Day Houston with Deborah Duncan on KHOU 11 News to discuss the importance of cardiac screenings for student-athletes. Highlighting the case of LeBron James' son, Bronny James, Dr. Quinones emphasized the need for timely and accurate heart tests to prevent cardiac arrest in children. The segment provides valuable insights into recognizing potential cardiac risks early, ensuring young athletes can participate in sports safely and confidently.He touched on various points, including symptoms to look out for, such as chest pain with exercise, shortness of breath, not being able to keep up with peers or what they used to do, etc.To watch his segment about cardiac arrest in children, please visit https://bit.ly/quinonesgdh1 Dr. Quinones earned his medical degree and completed his pediatric residency at Albany Medical College. He had his pediatric cardiology fellowship at UT Health’s Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Most recently, Dr. Quinones completed a year as a pediatric cardiology instructor at Texas Children’s Hospital. Dr. Quinones aims to provide the best pediatric cardiac care while allowing children to live the highest quality of life. He believes every decision we make as a team, either through reassurance or intervention, should be for the patient.Dr. Quinones is now seeing patients aged from Newborn to 18 years old.For consultations or appointments with Dr. Joshua Quinones, a pediatric cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular, please call (832) 644-8930 or to schedule online, visit our website at www.modernheartandvascular.com

