Modern Primary Healthcare Opens a New Facility in Humble, TX

Modern Primary Healthcare Opens an Office in Humble, Texas Modern Primary Healthcare

Modern Primary Healthcare, which offers primary care services, Opens a New Facility in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Primary Healthcare has opened its second facility in Humble . It is conveniently located within Modern Heart and Vascular’s existing location. This new facility enhances access to high-quality primary care, reinforcing Modern Primary Healthcare’s commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare. By integrating primary and cardiovascular care under one roof, patients receive comprehensive medical services in a single, convenient location.In this facility, Family Physician Dr. Carnai Simpson and Nurse Practitioner Joy Odafe, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, provide expert primary care services, including preventive screenings, chronic disease management, routine wellness exams, women’s health services, geriatric medicine, and preventive care. They are committed to delivering high-quality, personalized healthcare with a strong focus on early detection and disease prevention, ensuring care is tailored to each patient’s unique needs.With the addition of primary healthcare services at its Humble location, Modern Primary Healthcare ensures seamless access to both cardiovascular and general medical care . This approach ensures better health management, continuity of care, and early detection and treatment of potential health risks before they become serious issues.Modern Heart and Vascular has built a reputation for excellence in cardiovascular care, and this initiative reflects its ongoing mission to support long-term health management. With a commitment to improving patient outcomes, the addition of primary healthcare services empowers individuals to take charge of their health by identifying risks early, managing chronic conditions effectively, and optimizing overall wellness.Modern Primary Healthcare invites both new and existing patients to experience comprehensive medical care in a trusted, familiar setting. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit https://modernprimaryhealthcare.com/ or call +1 (832) 966-3376. The Humble facility is located at 18980 W. Memorial Dr., Suite 100, Humble, TX 77338.About Modern Primary HealthcareModern Primary Healthcare is dedicated to providing comprehensive primary care to individuals and families in the Greater Houston area. The clinic focuses on wellness, prevention, and disease management, helping patients lead healthier lives through personalized care. Modern Primary Healthcare also has a facility in Atascocita, located at 7821 FM 1960 E., Atascocita, TX 77346. The new Humble location marks its second facility, further expanding access to high-quality primary care in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.