American Heart Month: Dr. Mayank Agarwal Discusses Heart Disease Myths and Prevention on Great Day Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February is American Heart Month – a time dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death for both men and women. To highlight this important cause, Dr. Mayank Agarwal from Modern Heart and Vascular appeared on Great Day Houston on KHOU 11, where he shared crucial information about heart health, debunked common heart disease myths, and offered key prevention tips.Heart Disease Facts and MythsDuring the segment, Dr. Agarwal discussed several important facts about heart disease and provided advice on how to protect your heart. Key highlights included:● Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, surpassing breast cancer in women.● Young adults are at risk too – heart attacks can happen in your 20s and 30s, which is often overlooked.● Fit doesn’t mean safe – even those in great physical shape are not immune to heart disease.● Genetics play a major role – your family history can significantly impact your heart health.● Heart attack symptoms vary – chest pain isn’t the only sign. Fatigue, shortness of breath, and even stomach pain could indicate trouble.Dr. Agarwal emphasized that understanding these risks is essential for taking proactive steps toward heart disease prevention.Improving Cardiovascular HealthDr. Agarwal also focused on the steps people can take to reduce their risk of heart disease:● 80% of heart disease is preventable – simple lifestyle changes, including improvements in diet, exercise, sleep, and quitting tobacco, can make a significant difference in heart health.● Early screening is key – Dr. Agarwal encouraged viewers to get screened regularly. A heart scan, which only takes 15 minutes, can help identify potential risks and show the condition of your arteries, allowing for early intervention and helping predict potential heart attacks.Your Heart Health Is in Your HandsAs part of American Heart Month, Dr. Agarwal reminded viewers that heart health is ultimately in their own hands. With knowledge, prevention, and lifestyle changes, the risk of heart disease can be reduced, and lives can be saved. Protect your heart by staying informed and making small changes that add up to a big impact on your overall health.For more information on heart health, how to schedule a heart scan, or to learn about lifestyle changes that improve cardiovascular health, visit the website of Modern Heart and Vascular at www.modernheartandvascular.com or call (832) 644-8930. Remember, your heart health matters!About Modern Heart and Vascular InstituteModern Heart and Vascular Institute is a leading cardiovascular care provider in Houston, TX, specializing in comprehensive heart and vascular care. The clinic offers a wide range of services, including diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and personalized care tailored to meet the needs of each patient. With a commitment to improving the health and well-being of their patients, the team at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute strives to provide the highest level of care using the latest advancements in medical technology.

