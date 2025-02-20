Modern Primary Healthcare Welcomes Dr. Surendra Raythatha

Dr. Surendra Raythatha Joins Modern Primary Healthcare Modern Primary Healthcare

ATASCOCITA, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Primary Healthcare is excited to welcome Dr. Surendra Raythatha , a highly accomplished physician with over 54 years of experience in the medical field. With extensive expertise in family medicine, Dr. Raythatha will enhance the clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional patient care.Dr. Raythatha received his medical degree from M.P. Shah Medical College in 1969. Over the years, he has built a distinguished career, practicing in a variety of medical settings. Before relocating to Texas, Dr. Raythatha practiced independently in Michigan, where he provided comprehensive care, ranging from routine diagnostics to managing complex medical conditions. His experience also includes working in emergency rooms and serving as a hospitalist, delivering intricate patient care in high-pressure environments.Specialized Care and ExpertiseDr. Raythatha’s expertise spans a range of medical fields, including family medicine. His top areas of expertise are Familial Hypertension, Glucocorticoid-Remediable Aldosteronism, Hypertension, Inappropriate Sinus Tachycardia (IST), and Hip Replacement. He is affiliated with renowned medical facilities such as HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital. Dr. Raythatha is known for his compassion, dedication, and diligence in delivering patient care. His vast experience allows him to address a variety of health concerns with a focus on personalized treatment plans and long-term health management.Commitment to Excellence in Patient CareDr. Raythatha’s approach to medicine is rooted in his deep commitment to providing compassionate care for his patients. With his wealth of knowledge and experience, he works closely with patients and their families, ensuring that they receive the highest quality medical attention. Whether offering routine checkups, managing chronic conditions, or delivering complex care, Dr. Raythatha’s dedication to excellence ensures that patients receive the best possible outcomes.Education and TrainingDr. Raythatha earned his medical degree in 1969 from M.P. Shah Government Medical College in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. He then completed his residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, focusing on family practice. With over fifty years of experience, Dr. Raythatha remains informed about advancements in the medical field and continually seeks ways to improve the care he provides.Dr. Raythatha is currently accepting new patients, offering a convenient and accessible way for individuals to receive quality care. Dr. Raythatha’s addition to Modern Primary Healthcare is expected to elevate the level of care provided to the community.

