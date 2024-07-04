Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Emergency Operations Center Ahead Of Hurricane Beryl

TEXAS, July 4 - July 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Prepares Statewide Emergency Response Resources

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) effective at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5. The Governor also instructed TDEM to begin readying state emergency response resources for potential deployment ahead of Hurricane Beryl.

“In preparation for potential landfall of Hurricane Beryl, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center starting tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is prepared to quickly deploy all available emergency response resources to assist at-risk communities. As Texans and visitors around the south coastal areas begin to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day, I urge them to make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, and continue to monitor weather conditions to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. Texas continues to closely monitor weather conditions to protect the safety and well-being of Texans.”

This action follows an advisory notice issued yesterday to the 39 Texas Emergency Management Council Agencies to prepare to support hurricane response and recovery efforts and develop 24/7 staffing plans for the State Emergency Operations Center should the forecast track for Hurricane Beryl further materialize with expected impacts to the Texas Gulf Coast.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Beryl is a major Category 3 hurricane and is forecast to continue its west-northwest path through the Caribbean, and across the Yucatan Peninsula, before turning more northwestward and taking aim at the Texas Coast as a hurricane this weekend. Interests in Texas should closely monitor this system and prepare now for potential hurricane impacts, including major flooding, as the system moves inland across the state.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has issued an activation notice increasing the readiness level of the Texas State Operations Center to 24-hour Level II (Escalated Response) operations at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5 and has readied the following resources for potential deployment:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Up to 200 Search and Rescue Personnel, including Urban Search & Rescue Teams and Boat Squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) All-Hazard Incident Strike Teams

Texas National Guard: Up to 1,000 National Guard Personnel, including High Profile Vehicles and Helicopters

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Tactical Marine Unit, and Aircraft

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Medical Incident Support Teams, severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation: Highway maintenance personnel, and personnel to monitor roadway conditions

Additional state resources will remain on standby to be deployed as the forecast materializes and conditions warrant.

Texans are urged to stay informed, monitor local weather forecasts, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, build a kit containing emergency supplies, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage. Additionally, visitors to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and remain aware of the risks of rip currents during an approaching tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center webpages for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.