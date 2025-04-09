Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In Job Training Grants To Collin County Community College District

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant awards totaling $1,352,957 to Collin County Community College District (Collin College) by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through these SDF grants, Collin College will provide customized training for more than 840 new and current workers at 13 local businesses for high-demand occupations in healthcare, accounting, manufacturing, and more.



“Investing in our workforce is critical for the success of the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “The more than $1 million in grant funding will provide customized technical training for over 840 workers in high-demand industries in Collin County. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their partnership with community colleges across the state to ensure Texans have the skills they need to thrive in the economy of tomorrow. This is all part of the better jobs and bigger paycheck opportunities that we continue to provide in Texas.”



“Skills Development Fund grants help train new and current workers for many in-demand occupations,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “With the grants awarded today, Collin County Community College District and their local business partners can address critical workforce demands and help Texans find successful career paths.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards to representatives from Collin College, local businesses, and community organizations during a ceremony held at the Collin Higher Education Center in McKinney.



The four SDF grants include:

$362,157 to train 370 new and current workers at Natural Polymer, Cain Watters & Associates, Cates Control Systems Inc, and Fiber Systems International for occupations in fiber optics, industrial wiring, inventory management, and more.

$478,770 to train 227 new and current workers at AXL LLC, Encore Wire Corporation, and StatLab LLC for occupations in electrical and mechanical maintenance, project management, computer related services, and more.

$353,072 to train 169 new and current workers at CSG Forte Payments Inc., FlexLink Systems Inc., Netrio, and Portable Solar for occupations in healthcare, accounting, solar energy, computer systems design services, and more.

158,958 to train 78 new and current workers at Helm Dental Laboratory LLC and Unicom Engineering for occupations in risk management, project management, manufacturing, and more.



SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.



The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,900 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 435,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.



Read more about the Texas Workforce Commission.

